The Game Awards 2020 : voici la liste de tous les gagnants, le GOTY 2020 dévoilé

Entre les annonces de nouveaux jeux, et la foule de trailers en tout genre qui ont agrémenté la soirée des Game Awards 2020, les récompenses se sont enchainées, et on vous propose de découvrir la liste des lauréats. Vous pouvez retrouver ci-dessous la liste des catégories, avec les jeux nommés, et les gagnants en gras.

JEU DE L'ANNÉE

Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU

Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

La suite de GOD OF WAR (Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

La suite de The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEURE NARRATION

13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim (écrit par George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (écrit par Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki et Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (écrit par Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs et Jordan Lemos)

Hades (écrit par Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (écrit par Neil Druckmann et Haley Gross)

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE

DOOM Eternal (composée par Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (composée par Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu et Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (composée par Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composée par Garreth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (composée par Gustavo Santaolala et Mac Quayle)

MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE

Ashley Johnson - Ellie dans The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey - Abby dans The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji - Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham - Hades dans Hades

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales dans Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales

JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT

If Found… (Dreamfeel)

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

Among Us (Innersloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)

JEU À LA MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Star Wars : Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

JEU LE PLUS INNOVANT EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Watch Dogs : Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEUR RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT

Granblue Fantasy : Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)

One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)

JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL

Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4 : It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario : The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATION

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE

DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerslotH)

Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji : An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

timthetatman

Valkyrae

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)

Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)

MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT

Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

G2 eSports (League of Legends)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Secret (DOTA 2)

MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT

BLAST Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

MEILLEUR ANIMATEUR ESPORT