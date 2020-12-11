JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

The Game Awards 2020 : voici la liste de tous les gagnants, le GOTY 2020 dévoilé

Entre les annonces de nouveaux jeux, et la foule de trailers en tout genre qui ont agrémenté la soirée des Game Awards 2020, les récompenses se sont enchainées, et on vous propose de découvrir la liste des lauréats. Vous pouvez retrouver ci-dessous la liste des catégories, avec les jeux nommés, et les gagnants en gras.

 

 

JEU DE L'ANNÉE

  • Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU

  • Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • La suite de GOD OF WAR (Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • La suite de The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEURE NARRATION

  • 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim (écrit par George Kamitani)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (écrit par Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki et Sachie Hirano)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (écrit par Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs et Jordan Lemos)
  • Hades (écrit par Greg Kasavin)
  • The Last of Us Part II (écrit par Neil Druckmann et Haley Gross)

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE

  • DOOM Eternal (composée par Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (composée par Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu et Mitsuto Suzuki)
  • Hades (composée par Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composée par Garreth Coker)
  • The Last of Us Part II (composée par Gustavo Santaolala et Mac Quayle)

MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE

  • Ashley Johnson - Ellie dans The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey - Abby dans The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji - Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades dans Hades
  • Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales dans Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales

JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT

  • If Found… (Dreamfeel)
  • Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
  • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)

JEU À LA MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE

  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Star Wars : Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
  • The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

JEU LE PLUS INNOVANT EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Watch Dogs : Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEILLEUR RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
  • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT

  • Granblue Fantasy : Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
  • One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)

JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL

  • Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 : It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario : The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATION

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
  • Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE

  • DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (InnerslotH)
  • Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
  • Raji : An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
  • Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • timthetatman
  • Valkyrae

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
  • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT

  • Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)
  • Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)
  • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
  • Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)

MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT

  • Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
  • G2 eSports (League of Legends)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Secret (DOTA 2)

MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT

  • BLAST Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
  • IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT

  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
  • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
  • Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
  • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

MEILLEUR ANIMATEUR ESPORT

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • James “Dash” Patterson
  • Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Réagir à cet article 3 réponses
Réagir à cet article


Derniers commentaires
Par No pain No gain le Vendredi 11 Décembre 2020, 6:25
Ashton-Z a écrit:MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE : TLOU2 oOLa blague, photorealisme et motion capture et ça parle de direction artistique...Je rejoint ceux qui disent que c'est surtout la gène de se voir passer pour des rétrogrades qui fait que les professionnels n'osent pas voter contre TLOU2.Personnellement je l'aurais mis en concurrence avec Chemical Hearts, Rebecca, Greenland, 365 Dni et autres films romances de 2020.


En fait il y a une erreur chez JeuxActu.com:

Meilleure direction artistique c'est Ghost of Tsushima.

Répondre
-
voter voter

Par Ashton-Z le Vendredi 11 Décembre 2020, 6:18
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE : TLOU2 oO

La blague, photorealisme et motion capture et ça parle de direction artistique...

Je rejoint ceux qui disent que c'est surtout la gène de se voir passer pour des rétrogrades qui fait que les professionnels n'osent pas voter contre TLOU2.

Personnellement je l'aurais mis en concurrence avec Chemical Hearts, Rebecca, Greenland, 365 Dni et autres films romances de 2020.

Répondre
-
voter voter

Par Xena le Vendredi 11 Décembre 2020, 6:05
Je me demande si sans sa propagande lgbt, il aurait été élu jeu de l'année

Répondre
-
voter voter

