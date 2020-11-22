Spider-Man Remastered : les sauvegardes de la version PS4 transférables sur PS5

Une bonne nouvelle n'arrivant jamais seule, il est précisé que sur PS4, les trois tenues bonus de Marvel's Spider-Man : Remastered font leur apparition dans la garde-robe de Marvel's Spider-Man, histoire de ne faire aucun jaloux. Pour mémoire, notre test de Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales est disponible à cette adresse.
We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) 9 novembre 2020
Exporting explained from someone who did it already! (Congrats on the new Plat!)👇 https://t.co/iJyRtWs5WY— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) 22 novembre 2020