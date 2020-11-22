JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Spider-Man Remastered : les sauvegardes de la version PS4 transférables sur PS5

Même si Marvel's Spider-Man : Remastered n'est pas encore disponible seul - il faut obligatoirement passer par l'édition Ultimate de Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales pour se le procurer - Insomniac Games a souhaité tenir une promesse faite il y a un peu plus de dix jours. En effet, le studio annonce sur Twitter que les données de sauvegardes de Marvel's Spider-Man sur PS4 peuvent désormais être transférées sur PS5. En clair, les fans de la première heure n'ont pas besoin de recommencer l'aventure depuis le début, et peuvent donc profiter tranquillement du lifting next-gen. A noter que tous les Trophées débloqués sur PS4 le seront immédiatement sur PS5.

Une bonne nouvelle n'arrivant jamais seule, il est précisé que sur PS4, les trois tenues bonus de Marvel's Spider-Man : Remastered font leur apparition dans la garde-robe de Marvel's Spider-Man, histoire de ne faire aucun jaloux. Pour mémoire, notre test de Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales est disponible à cette adresse.



Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le dimanche 22 novembre 2020
18:18


Par batmanmania le Lundi 23 Novembre 2020, 1:48

Rexou63 est enragé.

Par Rex 63 le Dimanche 22 Novembre 2020, 22:10
On s'en fout ****
Spiderman n'interesse que les pyj et les pyj ne lisent pas vos articles

Par batmanmania le Dimanche 22 Novembre 2020, 21:39

likeSmall 2207
C'est cool ça.

Marvel's Spider-Man : Remastered

Jeu : Action
Editeur : Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
Développeur : Insomniac Games
19 Nov 2020

