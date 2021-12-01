GTA The Trilogy : les versions physiques repoussées, mais la MAJ 1.03 corrige plein de bugs

General - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
- Stability improvements
- Added the cinematic camera, which can be toggled by cycling through the camera modes when in game
- Fixed a number of misspellings on texture art/signage
- Fixed a number of instances where rain would appear indoors during cutscenes
Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition
- Adjusted the rain during the Give Me Liberty intro cutscene so it matches what is visible during gameplay
- Improved the resolution of the signs on taxi front doors
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside the mansion during the cutscene to the mission Cutting the Grass
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Donald Love’s apartment during the cutscene to the mission Liberator
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Luigi’s Club during the cutscene to the mission Don’t Spank Ma Bitch Up
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside Joey’s Garage during the cutscene to the mission Cipriani’s Chauffeur
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Bomb Da Base: Act I
- Fixed an issue where the rain appears under water when falling
- Fixed an issue where grass could be seen inside Joey’s garage during the outro of the mission Drive Misty For Me
- Fixed an issue where a wall texture near the hospital in Portland appeared incorrectly while driving
- Fixed an issue where pink or black textures would appear on the floor of the Turtle Head Fish Co.
- Fixed an issue in the audio menu where the Dialog Volume slider did not adjust the sample audio being played
- Fixed an issue where UI would overlap the timer when doing taxi or vigilante missions
- Fixed an issue with missing object collision on walls below the Callahan Bridge in Chinatown
- Fixed an issue where the player was able to stretch a two-seater vehicle using the car crusher
- Fixed several camera issues when playing RC missions
- Fixed an issue where misaligned text would appear after delivering to the Import Garage
- Fixed an issue where the mission title would linger on screen too long at the beginning of any mission
- Fixed an issue with texture display on the Staunton Pay ‘n’ Spray sign
- Fixed an issue where the wheels were not connected to the vehicle being worked on by Joey
- Fixed a spelling error on the Deli and Pizza storefront on Staunton Island
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Ad banners added to the sides of the Rumpo, Coach, Benson, and Boxville vehicles
- Fixed an issue where the cutscene at the end of the mission Shakedown would hang as it transitioned back to gameplay
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Publicity Tour
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside during the cutscene to the mission Alloy Wheels of Steel
- Fixed an issue where rain could be seen inside the limo during the cutscene to the mission Two Bit Hit
- Fixed an issue with Tommy’s hands when wearing the Havana Outfit in the mission Shakedown
- Fixed an issue in the mission Cop Land where the mission would fail when the café would blow up
- Fixed an issue where the Diaz mansion had missing textures during the outro to the mission Rub Out
- Fixed a crash at the end of the mission Checkpoint Charlie
- Fixed a crash encountered during the Bloodring Arena Event
- Fixed an issue where texture corruption could be seen on the roads during extended play sessions
- Fixed a 10 second pause when listening to the radio station V-Rock
- Fixed a 15 second pause when listening to the radio station Wildstyle Radio
- Fixed an issue during the cutscene for Supply and Demand where ambient characters were present during the cutscene
- Fixed a hole in the game world near Café Robina
- Fixed a spelling error on the Welcome to Vice City billboard near the airport
- Fixed an error with the Shaft Hot Dog stand logo
- Fixed several texture issues that appeared on island walls
- Fixed an issue where crates could not be destroyed during the mission Gun Runner, preventing game progression
- Fixed an issue where the flamethrower was damaging items behind Tommy
- Fixed a hole in the game world when standing on Tommy’s wardrobe in the Ocean View Hotel
- Fixed an issue where the ramped Packer vehicle textures would corrupt while Tommy is standing in close proximity
- Fixed an issue where corrupt textures would appear on the road if failing the mission Hog Tied
- Fixed an issue where corrupt textures would appear on the road if failing the mission Boomshine Saigon
- Fixed an issue where glass particles would appear oversized when shattering the windows of the Gash Store
- Fixed several texture corruption issues that appeared on the Enforcer police van
- Fixed an issue where the barrel of the minigun did not spin when fired
- Fixed an issue where the main rotor speed of helicopters did not match the rear rotor speed
- Fixed an issue on the mini map where the swimming pool shaped like the Rockstar Games logo was incorrectly reflected on the mini map for Starfish Island
- Fixed a texture corruption issue on traffic lights and foliage when raining on the mainland
- Fixed an issue where the sign was not properly animating on Hyman Memorial Stadium
- Fixed a spelling error on the Mavis Bookstore window
- Fixed a spelling error when the player is busted during the Paramedic missions
- Fixed an issue where Tommy appears small while standing in front of buildings in Little Havana
- Fixed an issue where Lance would be duplicated after restarting the mission Copland
- Fixed an issue where the open graves behind Funeraria Romero were not visible
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
- Introduced cloud cover at high altitude
- Added alternate walking and running animations when CJ is at Max Fat or Max Muscle
- Fixed several issues with grass textures that did not display properly
- Fixed a white outline in Cesar’s hairline during the cutscene to the mission King in Exile
- Fixed an issue with CJ’s body in the cutscene to the mission The Meat Business
- Fixed an issue with CJ’s body during the opening cutscene to the mission Supply Lines
- Fixed an issue with Cesar’s fingers during the end scene of the mission Cesar Vialpando
- Fixed an issue with Cesar’s fingers during the end scene of the mission Wu Zi Mu
- Fixed a save game issue at the end of the mission Blood Bowl
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the mission Dam and Blast
- Fixed a texture corruption issue that occurred after prolonged gameplay
- Fixed an issue where CJ and Big Smoke would get stuck near the end of the mission Just Business
- Fixed a crash that occurred when drowning near the Ocean Beach end of South Bridge
- Fixed an issue where CJ’s face would obscure the camera when looking behind him while riding a quad bike
- Fixed an issue where CJ’s face would obscure the camera when looking behind him while piloting the Hydra in first person view
- Fixed a crash experienced when retrying a checkpoint during the mission Ice Cold Killa
- Fixed a spelling error on a Mexican food advertisement
- Fixed a spelling error on a guitar store shop front
- Fixed an issue where players were able to purchase cornrows at the barbershop without sufficient funds
- Fixed a missing bridge in the Shady Creeks section of the map
- Fixed a bug where the burger on the Burger Shot sign was not spinning
- Fixed a spelling error on the FleischBerg factory sign
- Fixed multiple issues in cutscenes where CJ’s arms clip through his body while at Max Fat
- Fixed a lighting issue in the Rockshore West Safehouse
- Fixed an issue where the Wasted or Busted screen could be seen when loading an autosave file
- Fixed graphical corruption on CJ’s head and body during the motel sequence of the mission Reuniting the Families
- Fixed an issue where window panes are translucent at the Dillmore gas station during the mission Tanker Commander
- Fixed an issue where tattoos would project out of CJ’s lower arm when he has a muscular body type
- Fixed an issue where rain drops did not appear on the water surface
- Fixed an issue where various map icons, such as mission blips, would pop in and out of the radar while panning and rotating the camera
- Fixed an issue where NPC’s who wear numbered jerseys no longer had a random number overlapping the number 7
- Fixed an issue where the rain was not displayed corrected when flying during rainy or stormy weather conditions
- Fixed an issue with the audio not playing properly when using the changing room at any of CJ’s properties
- Fixed an issue where CJ’s forklift would not act as intended during the mission Robbing Uncle Sam
- Fixed an issue with the shape of the Donut and Nut props at the Tuff Nuts donut shop
- Fixed a spelling error with the storefront Sayonara
- Fixed an issue where the Dodo plane had an inverted nose cone
- Fixed an issue where boat propellers did not spin properly
- Fixed an issue where the minigun barrel did not spin when fired
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect police station sign did not appear in Las Venturas
- Fixed an issue where the wrong prices were appearing on the Burger Shot’s outside menu
- Fixed an issue where CJ appeared too dark when in the 69 Cent store
- Fixed an issue where haircuts would be swapped out with the Caesar haircut anytime CJ wore a hat
- Fixed an issue where the radar would disappear after getting caught in the mission Home Invasion
- Fixed an issue where police cars could clip through the ground
- Fixed an issue where the UFO prop did not rotate at the Lil’ Probe Inn
Xbox One – All Titles
- Fixed an issue where the game would not respond for several seconds after exiting certain interiors
- Fixed an issue where the player was unable to unlock achievements that other users on other accounts (linked to the same Social Club account) had previously unlocked
PC – All Titles
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to highlight or select Cancel or Confirm using a controller on the Mission Failed! screen
- Fixed a bug where players with special characters in the PC account name were unable to save gameplay progress
- Fixed the in game layout when playing with an ultra-wide screen monitor
- Fixed an issue where options were not being properly highlighted when hovering a mouse over them
- Fixed an issue where clicking sections in the game menus too quickly would prevent those menu options from being displayed
- Fixed an issue where the player was unable to select a UI element with a controller if the mouse cursor is already hovering over it
- Fixed an issue where, when in Fullscreen, changing the Resolution setting would briefly show the old resolution value
- Fixed an issue where graphics settings were not saving after restarting the game