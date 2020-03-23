JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Fahrenheit : le thriller glacial de Quantic Dream réédité en boîte sur PS4 !

Sorti en 2005 sur PC, PlayStation 4 et Xbox, Farhenheit était un thriller cinématographique à l'ambiance glaciale développé par Quantic Dream : en soit, il s'agit un peu des prémices de l'acclamé Heavy Rain et d'ailleurs, le titre avait eu droit à une édition Remastered il y a cinq ans : figurez-vous que le jeu va bel et bien avoir droit à une version boîte... et sur PlayStation 4 ! 


Pour cela, on peut remercier encore et toujours Limited Run Games, un éditeur spécialisé dans le domaine et qui ouvrira donc le 3 avril, à 15h, heure française. Comme d'habitude, nous vous conseillons de faire vite, ce genre de réédition s'écoulant toujours comme des petits pains. 


Rédacteur - Journaliste
le lundi 23 mars 2020
